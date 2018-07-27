Two Aberdeen Men Face Stolen Property Charges

MONROE CO, Miss. (WCBI)- Two men face stolen property charges, after investigators spot an alleged stolen vehicle, at a home.

Anthony Baughn, 32, Arrested
Source: Monroe CO Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Rory Baughn, 32, and Jaquis Lyntez Brandon, 31,  both of Aberdeen, were arrested Thursday.

Jaquis Brandon, 31, Arrested
Source: Monroe Co Sheriff’s Office
Baughn faces one count of possession of stolen  property, and Brandon faces two counts of the same charge.

According to Monroe County Sheriff, Cecil Cantrell, deputies were out looking for a stolen vehicle, reported out of Lowndes County.

Deputies spotted the car, parked at a home.

Sheriff Cantrell says, when deputies approached the home,  both suspects ran off. One of them was immediately caught and arrested.

The other was captured after a brief car chase.

Both men are in the Monroe County Detention Center.

