Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time in less than 24 hours, Verona Police found themselves investigating a shooting.

Police received a call about a Domestic Disturbance and possible gunfire in the 100 block of Clement Circle around 1 AM Wednesday.

Officers found a deceased woman with two gunshot wounds, and a man dead from what they described as two self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has identified the woman as 32-year-old Makayla Gates, and the man as 28-year-old Markel Weeks.

Verona Police are still investigating, but say there is no ongoing threat to the public.