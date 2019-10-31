Troubling new details about how Uber responded to a massive hack attack raise questions about the way it handled sensitive customer information. In an exclusive interview, the U.S. attorney who investigated the 2016 hack detailed how Uber handled the theft of millions of users’ data – and the very different response from fellow tech giant LinkedIn. It comes as two hackers pleaded guilty Wednesday. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Uber allegedly paying ransom and having hackers sign NDAs "extraordinary," prosecutor says