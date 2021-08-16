Unsettled weather for the work week, drier by the weekend

SUMMARY: Tropical storm Fred passes safely to our east tonight and Tuesday. The only effects here should be some increased cloud cover and a few tropical downpours. Tuesday looks much drier, with only an isolated shower or storm. Scattered storms return for Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday look pretty wet with widespread showers and storms. The weekend looks much drier and warmer, with temps returning to the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies, and only a stray chance of storms.

MONDAY NIGHT: a few scattered showers could persist into the overnight hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low near 70.

TUESDAY: Drier weather in store for Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 90. Isolated afternoon storms possible as well.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A quiet night for Tuesday night, any showers and storms dissipate. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: We start off with partly cloudy skies, but by afternoon scattered showers and storms will develop across the area. Highs top out right around 90 degrees.

THURSDAY TO NEXT MONDAY: Thursday is looking quite wet at the moment with highs in the mid to upper 80s and widespread showers and storms throughout the day. Friday looks almost exactly the same, it could be even a bit wetter. Things should dry out by the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday, with only a slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Monday looks very similar, hotter in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. The tropics remain very active, with Grace forecast to move into the southern Gulf and TD8 (future Henri) staying off the east coast. No immediate tropical threats here, we’ll keep you posted if that changes!

