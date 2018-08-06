UPDATE: Child Killed in Monday Auto Accident Identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The child struck and killed by a vehicle in North Columbus Monday has been identified.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 15 month-old Colton Hertrick died at the scene of the family home.

The car accident happened at a home on Fox Run Curve, in North Columbus, about noon and remains under investigation.

Columbus Police, the Coroner’s office and Columbus Air Force Base office of Office of Special Investigations are working the incident together, because the child’s father is in the Air Force, assigned to CAFB.

A CAFB spokesman released a statement saying “This is a tragic moment for this family. We extend our love, support and respect to them during this time.”