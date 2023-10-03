Update COVID-19 vaccines now available in towns across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Updated COVID-19 vaccines are available in many towns across the area.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said an updated vaccine is recommended for anyone 12 and older who is healthy, regardless of previous vaccination status.

MSDH will begin offering vaccines for uninsured and underinsured people beginning October 3. The agency will work through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Bridge access program.

Underinsured people have insurance, but it does not cover the cost. You must schedule an appointment.

Health leaders also encouraged everyone to get a flu shot.

More information here: Updated COVID-19 2023-2024 Vaccine

