UPDATE District confirms THS teacher is being investigated

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo police and a prosecutor confirm they are investigating a Tupelo High School faculty member.

WCBI has learned potential witnesses and others were interviewed after a claim was made about an improper relationship between the educator and a student.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors say they have results of the initial investigation and have started the process of securing a time for a probable cause hearing.

Under Mississippi law, educators and law enforcement officers cannot be arrested before a judge determines there is enough evidence to support the charges.

If the hearing is granted it could happen as early as this week. Names of the accused are not released until they are charged.

WCBI reached out to Tupelo Schools for comment Monday and Tuesday and we were told as late as 3:30 Tuesday, there would be no comment until there was something to comment on.

After our initial report at 5:00 on WCBI and WCBI.com, TPSD spokesman sent an email confirming the district knew about the investigation. Below is that statement

“We have referred this matter to local law enforcement authorities, who are conducting an investigation involving a Tupelo High School teacher. Due to applicable privacy laws, we are prohibited from disclosing non-public personnel matters. Our No. 1 priority is a safe learning environment for all our students.” – Gregg Ellis, TPSD Director of Communications