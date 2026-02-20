Update from West Point Police on shooting that left two dead

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is releasing more information about a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two people injured.

Police were called to the area of Meadowbrook Circle around 4:30 about a disturbance with shots fired.

When they got there, they found two men in their early 20s who had been shot.

Both men were conscious at the scene and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on their condition or the extent of the wounds.

Officers learned that a person of interest had left the scene at a high rate of speed before police arrived.

This is still an active investigation, and Assistant Chief Harold Harris has a message for the community.

“Especially my young people, put the guns down. Let’s figure out a way solve these conflicts without gun violence, and that’s not just in West Point, which has been a rapid and more than usual situation, like a constant. So we asked, let’s figure out a way that we could talk more and have more communication about safety and about reducing gun violence. We ask that the community help us with this, and let’s come up with ideas to get it stopped,” said Chief Harris.

If you have any other information about this shooting you are to call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the anonymous P3 tips app.

