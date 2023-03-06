Verona police ask for help searching for missing teenage girl

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager from Verona is missing and the police need your help finding her.

Kamora Pegues was last seen Sunday in Verona.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has red hair.

She also goes by the name Kim Kim.

Investigators are saying this is a runaway incident.

If you have any information on where Pegues may be, contact the Verona Police Department at (662)869-2911 or call 911.

