Verona police ask for help searching for missing teenage girl
VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager from Verona is missing and the police need your help finding her.
Kamora Pegues was last seen Sunday in Verona.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has red hair.
She also goes by the name Kim Kim.
Investigators are saying this is a runaway incident.
If you have any information on where Pegues may be, contact the Verona Police Department at (662)869-2911 or call 911.
