Victim identified in fatal Oktibbeha County fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person has died after a late-night fire in Oktibbeha County.

The coroner’s office said Jeff Yeatman, 56, died inside the camper in the 1200 block of Sturgis Maben Road.

Firefighters were called about 11:25 Tuesday night.

Investigators believed Yeatman was living in the camper.

“They found a fatality. This was a small camper type structure with one occupant, and the neighbor next door here reported the fire in the first place,” said Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the cause, along with assistance from the state fire marshal.

An autopsy will be performed.