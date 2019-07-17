Wandering 250-pound tortoise found on side of California road

The “Squad” denounces Trump’s attacks as an intentional “distraction”
Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar sat down with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King
Analysis: How liberal are Democratic voters?
CBS News polling analysis examines the ideological divisions among Democratic voters in states with early nominating contests
Transcript: Sue Gordon on “Intelligence Matters”
This week, on “Intelligence Matters,” Michael Morell talks with one of the nation’s top intelligence officials about how the U.S. is preparing for disinformation threats to the 2020 elections
Planned Parenthood defying Trump abortion referral ban
For now, will use emergency funds to replace federal dollars it will lose due to the move, saying it won’t keep women from learning of legit medical options
