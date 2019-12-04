Watch live: Judiciary Committee holds first impeachment hearing

CBSN Latest updates on the impeachment inquiry The House Judiciary Committee is holding its first hearing of the impeachment inquiry, featuring testimony from four constitutional law experts.

Three of the four witnesses told lawmakers they believe President Trump committed impeachable offenses by pressuring Ukraine to open investigations that would benefit him politically.

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee voted to adopt a 300-page report by Democrats accusing the president of abusing his office and endangering national security.

Washington — The House Judiciary Committee is taking the reins of the impeachment inquiry, holding its first hearing with testimony on the constitutional grounds for impeachment. The committee, which will be responsible for drafting potential articles of impeachment, is hearing from four constitutional law experts: Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley, a CBS News legal analyst. Chairman Jerry Nadler said the president "directly and explicitly invited foreign interference in our elections." "Never before in the history of the republic have we been forced to consider the conduct of a president who appears to have solicited personal political favors from a foreign government," Nadler said. "Never before has a president engaged in a course of conduct that included all of the acts that most concerned the framers." Feldman, Karlan and Gerhardt were called to testify by the Democratic members, and were in agreement in their belief that President Trump had committed impeachable offenses under the Constitution. "If what we're talking about is not impeachable, than nothing is impeachable," Gerhardt said. Turley was called by the Republicans and was the only witness who said he did not believe impeachment was warranted based on the House investigation. Witnesses Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt, and Jonathan Turley are sworn in to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on December 4, 2019. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

​Witnesses warn of dangers from failing to impeach 12:00 p.m.: Karlan warned that if the committee concludes the findings put forth by the House Intelligence Committee are indeed accurate, failing to investigate and impeach the president would effectively give future U.S. leaders the green light to engage in similar behavior. “Because this is an abuse of power that cuts to the heart of democracy, you need to ask yourselves, if you don’t impeach a president who has done what this president has done — or at least you don’t investigate and then impeach, if you conclude that the House Select Committee on Intelligence’s findings are correct — then what you’re saying is, it’s fine to go ahead and do this again,” she said. Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan: “This is an abuse that cuts to the heart of democracy. You need to ask yourselves — if you don’t impeach a president who has done what this president has done…then what you’re saying is, it’s fine to go ahead and do this again.” pic.twitter.com/qkQnCSVU9R — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 4, 2019 Karlan also warned of the dangers posed to the election system by foreign interference. “It’s your responsibility to make sure that all Americans get to vote in a free and fair election next November,” she said. Norm Eisen, the Democratic counsel, asked Karlan what responsibility the House Judiciary Committee has with respect to alleged abuses of power by Mr. Trump. “It’s not a real democracy, it’s not a mature democracy, if the party in power uses its power to go after its enemies,” Karlan said. Gerhardt echoed Karlan’s sentiment, but warned that if Mr. Trump’s conduct “is not impeachable, then nothing is impeachable.” “If Congress concludes they’re going to give a pass to the president here, as Professor Karlan suggested earlier, every other president will say, ‘OK, then I can do the same thing,’ and the boundaries will just evaporate,” he said. “And those boundaries are set up by the Constitution, and we may be witnessing unfortunately their erosion, and that is a danger to all of us.” — Melissa Quinn

​Karlan says that Trump’s actions constitute bribery 11:50 a.m.: Karlan said that Trump’s actions constituted bribery, although not in the way that modern law defines the term. She said the framers of the Constitution had a specific meaning in mind when they bribery as one of the explicit offenses warranting impeachment. “What they were thinking about was bribery as it was understood in the 18th century,” Karlan said, adding that the founders would have understood bribery to mean “the idea that when you took private benefits, or when you asked for private benefits in return for an official act … that was bribery.” Democrats have recently argued Mr. Trump not only engaged in a quid pro quo, but committed bribery by asking the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens. — Grace Segers

​Impeachment doesn’t require a statutory crime, witnesses say 11:35 a.m.: All four witnesses agreed that impeachment doesn’t necessarily require the violation of a law as laid down by statute. Here is the exchange Eisen had with two of the witnesses: “Professor Gerhardt, does a high crime and misdemeanor require an actual, statutory crime?” Eisen asked. “No. It plainly does not,” Gerhardt responded. “Everything we know about the history of impeachment reinforces the conclusion that impeachable offenses do not have to be crimes, and again not all crimes are impeachable offenses. We look at again at the context and gravity of the misconduct.” Eisen then turned to Turley, who isn’t in favor of impeachment: “And Professor Turley, you recently wrote in the Wall Street Journal, and I quote, ‘There is much that is worthy of investigation in the Ukraine scandal, and it is true that impeachment doesn’t require a crime.'” “That’s true, but I also added an important caveat,” Turley attempted to interject. “Sir, it was a yes or a no question,” Eisen continued. “Did you write in the Wall Street Journal, “There is much that is worthy of investigation in the Ukraine scandal, and it is true that impeachment doesn’t require a crime?’ Is that an accurate quote, sir?” “You’ve read it well,” responded a smiling Turley. — Kathryn Watson

​Nadler and Democratic counsel begin questioning witnesses 11:30 a.m.: Nadler kicked off the first round of questioning with 45 minutes granted to himself and Norm Eisen, who is serving as the Democratic counsel. Nadler asked Karlan whether the president’s conduct “endangers” the right to vote. Karlan answered “yes.” Gerhardt said that when the president declines to cooperate with House investigations, it “torpedoes separation of powers.” Eisen, who served as White House special counsel for ethics and government reform during the Obama administration, began his questions by asking whether the president’s behavior constituted “high crimes and misdemeanors.” “We three are unanimous,” Gerhardt said about his consensus with Feldman and Karlan that the president’s actions were impeachable. — Grace Segers

​Karlan hits back at Collins for suggesting witnesses couldn’t be prepared for hearing 11:01 a.m.: Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan hit back at Collins for suggesting she and her fellow witnesses did not have the time to absorb the evidence and testimony presented throughout the impeachment inquiry. “I am insulted by the suggestion as a law professor that I do not care about those facts,” Karlan told Collins directly, noting she read all the transcripts from each witness who testified publicly before the House Intelligence Committee. “I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts,” she added. “Mr. Collins, I would like to say to you, sir, I read transcripts of every…witness who appeared in the [hearings] because I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts. I’m insulted by the suggestion that, as a law professor, I don’t care about those facts.” pic.twitter.com/9n7oaFwSSZ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 4, 2019 During his opening statement, Collins criticized the impeachment inquiry and questioned the relevance of the hearing, saying Americans “will see why people don’t go to law school.” “Unless you’re really good on TV or watching the hearings over the last couple of weeks, you couldn’t have possibly, actually digested the Adam Schiff report from yesterday or the Republican response in any real way,” Collins said of the legal scholars appearing before the committee. — Melissa Quinn

​3 of 4 witnesses say Trump committed impeachable offenses 10:40 a.m.: Three of the witnesses appearing before the committee said in their written opening statements that the evidence and constitutional precedent dictate Mr. Trump should be impeached, while the fourth argued impeachment would be divisive and unnecessary. Each is being given 10 minutes to summarize their testimony. Feldman says in his opening statement that Mr. Trump “committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency” in asking the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival. He says the July 25 call alone was enough justification to impeach the president, although he adds that withholding aid to Ukraine and dangling a White House visit to the Ukrainians were also impeachable offenses. Gerhardt argued that Mr. Trump’s behavior was comparable to that of Richard Nixon, who resigned ahead of an impeachment vote in the House. “The framers provided for the impeachment of the president because they feared that the president might abuse the power of his office for personal benefit, to corrupt the electoral process and ensure his re-election or to subvert the national security of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/yB8W1PAvYZ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 4, 2019 “The president’s serious misconduct, including bribery, soliciting a personal favor from a foreign leader in exchange for his exercise of power, and obstructing justice and Congress are worse than the misconduct of any prior president, including what previous presidents who faced impeachment have done or been accused of doing,” Gerhardt wrote. He noted that unlike Nixon, Mr. Trump was refusing to provide documents to the House committees conducting the inquiry. The third witness called by Democrats, Karlan, argued Mr. Trump’s actions had aided Russia, the country which interfered in the 2016 election. Karlan said Mr. Trump’s behavior “shows a president who delayed meeting a foreign leader and providing assistance that Congress and his own advisors agreed served our national interest in promoting democracy and limiting Russian aggression.” “Put simply, a candidate for president should resist foreign interference in our elections, not demand it. If we are to keep faith with the Constitution and our Republic, President Trump must be held to account,” Karlan said. However, Turley, the witness called by Republicans, disagreed that Mr. Trump’s actions constituted impeachable offenses. He said the evidence collected by the Intelligence Committee was based on testimony from witnesses who had second-hand knowledge of the situation. “I do not believe that this impeachment will be viewed as bringing credit upon this body. It is possible that a case for impeachment could be made, but it cannot be made on this record,” Turley said. — Grace Segers Turley: “We are living in the very period described by Alexander Hamilton. A period of agitated passions. I get it. You’re mad. The president is mad. My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad.” pic.twitter.com/XvsKtdk9hs — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2019

​Collins condemns impeachment process: “This is sad” 10:31 a.m.: Ranking Member Doug Collins, an ally of the president, slammed the impeachment inquiry in his opening statement. Collins accused Democrats of pursuing impeachment because of their animus towards the president. “You just don’t like the guy. You didn’t like him since he was elected November 2016,” Collins said. “So don’t tell me this is about new evidence and new things and new stuff … but this is nothing new, folks. This is sad.” Collins did not mention Mr. Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president or other aspects of the investigation, instead choosing to focus on the process. He said this hearing was essentially useless because it featured academic experts, not fact witnesses. “The American people are really going to look at this and say, ‘Huh? What are we doing?'” Collins said. He said “the president has nothing to ask” the academic experts. Collins also made a motion to require the testimony of Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff before the committee, which was tabled by a vote. — Grace Segers

​Nadler opens hearing: “I do not wish this moment on the country” 10:20 a.m.: Nadler opened the hearing by summarizing the House Intelligence Committee’s report on the president’s intervention in Ukraine, as well as Russia’s interference in 2016 and how, Nadler said, Mr. Trump welcomed that assistance. Nadler’s opening remarks set up the possibility that the House could consider the president’s conduct beyond just Ukraine. “President Trump welcomed foreign interference in the 2016 election,” Nadler said. “He demanded it for the 2020 election. In both cases, he got caught. And in both cases, he did everything in his power to prevent the American people from learning the truth about his conduct.” “Never before in the history of the republic have we been forced to consider the conduct of a president who appears to have solicited personal political favors from a foreign government,” he said. “Never before has a president engaged in a course of conduct that included all of the acts that most concerned the framers.” Nadler also emphasized the president’s resistance towards complying with Congress and congressional subpoenas. Democrats haven’t ruled out an obstruction of justice article of impeachment. “I do not wish this moment on the country. It is not a pleasant task that we undertake today,” Nadler said. But weighing the president’s conduct, Nadler said, is their duty under the Constitution. If the Congress does not hold the president in check now, he might repeat his behavior, Nadler said. — Kathryn Watson

​How the hearing will play out 9:53 a.m.: The hearing will follow the same procedure as the hearings before the House Intelligence Committee. Chairman Jerry Nadler and Ranking Member Doug Collins will both deliver opening statements, speaking for about 10 minutes each. Then the witnesses will be sworn in and given the opportunity to deliver their own statements. The hearing then moves to two 45-minute rounds of questioning controlled by Nadler and Collins, who can delegate questioning to staff. Nadler will rely on Norm Eisen, a prominent Democratic attorney and former Obama administration official, for some questions. Members will then be given five minutes each to question the witnesses, alternating between parties. There are 41 members on the committee, nearly twice as many members as the Intelligence Committee. — Rebecca Kaplan

​Read the witnesses’ opening statements 9:15 a.m.: The Judiciary Committee released the prepared testimony from the four witnesses:

​Who is Jonathan Turley? Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill on June 6, 2018. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty 8:15 a.m.: Turley is the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School, which he joined as a faculty member in 1990. He is also a CBS News legal analyst and one of the country’s most recognized legal commentators. A witness during the Clinton impeachment proceedings, Turley has been critical of the Democrats’ handling of the current inquiry, as well as the White House’s arguments against cooperating with the probe. Turley has written and testified extensively on executive privilege. He has testified before Congress on a number of other occasions, including the Senate confirmation hearings of Attorneys General Loretta Lynch and William Barr, as well as the Supreme Court nomination of Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.

​Who is Michael Gerhardt? Michael Gerhardt. Steve Exum/UNC School of Law 8:00 a.m.: Gerhardt is the Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence at the University of North Carolina School of Law, where he has been a faculty member since 2005.

​Who is Pamela Karlan? Pamela Karlan Courtesy of Stanford Law School 7:18 a.m.: Karlan is the Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School, where she has been on faculty since 1998. According to her Stanford biography, she holds three degrees from Yale University and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun. Karlan was also a deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department. Karlan has written “leading casebooks on constitutional law, constitutional litigation, and the law of democracy, as well as numerous scholarly articles,” according to Stanford.

​Who is Noah Feldman? Noah Feldman Courtesy of Harvard Law School 6:30 a.m.: Feldman is the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and director of the Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law at Harvard Law School. A Rhodes scholar, Feldman graduated summa cum laude from Harvard University and earned his law degree at Yale, according to his Harvard biography. Feldman clerked for Supreme Court Justice David Souter in the late 1990s and served as a senior constitutional adviser to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq after the U.S. invasion in 2003, where he then helped Iraqi officials draft an interim constitution.

​How to watch Wednesday’s impeachment hearing Date : Wednesday, December 4, 2019

: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Time : 10 a.m. ET

: 10 a.m. ET Who : Four constitutional law experts: Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley

: Four constitutional law experts: Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley Online stream : CBSN, in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

: CBSN, in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device On TV: Your local CBS station

​Key findings from the Democratic impeachment report 5:00 a.m.: The report released Tuesday laid out nine findings of the investigation, including: The president “solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 U.S. presidential election” and “sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process.”

Mr. Trump “sought to pressure and induce Ukraine’s newly-elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to publicly announce unfounded investigations” to benefit the president politically.

“President Trump ordered the suspension of $391 million in vital military assistance” to Ukraine “without any legitimate foreign policy, national security, or anti-corruption justification.

“Faced with the revelation of his actions, President Trump publicly and repeatedly persisted in urging foreign governments, including Ukraine and China, to investigate his political opponent.”

“President Trump ordered and implemented a campaign to conceal his conduct from the public and frustrate and obstruct the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.” — Stefan Becket