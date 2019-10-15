Watch live: Police giving update on officer who fatally shot woman

Spacewalkers complete work swapping batteries

The spacewalk comes amid news Alexei Leonov, history’s first spacewalker, has died at 85

Oct 11

Commander of the Soviet crew of Soyuz, Alexei Leon

The first human to walk in space has died

Alexei Leonov, a Soviet-era cosmonaut, was the first man to conduct a spacewalk in 1965 – an experience that almost killed him

Oct 11

101019-musk2.jpg

SpaceX makes push toward piloted test flight

Critical tests in the next few months must go well for Crew Dragon to carry out piloted test flight

Oct 11

17848-pia12797-full.jpg

20 new moons were discovered around Saturn

The new discovery increases the moons orbiting the “jewel of our solar system” to 82, surpassing Jupiter

Oct 8

iss1-620.jpg

NASA starts spacewalks to replace station batteries

The new batteries will help extend the space station’s life through the 2020s

Oct 6

