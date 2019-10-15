Watch live: Police giving update on officer who fatally shot woman

Spacewalkers complete work swapping batteries
The spacewalk comes amid news Alexei Leonov, history’s first spacewalker, has died at 85
Oct 11
The first human to walk in space has died
Alexei Leonov, a Soviet-era cosmonaut, was the first man to conduct a spacewalk in 1965 – an experience that almost killed him
Oct 11
SpaceX makes push toward piloted test flight
Critical tests in the next few months must go well for Crew Dragon to carry out piloted test flight
Oct 11
20 new moons were discovered around Saturn
The new discovery increases the moons orbiting the “jewel of our solar system” to 82, surpassing Jupiter
Oct 8
NASA starts spacewalks to replace station batteries
The new batteries will help extend the space station’s life through the 2020s
Oct 6