President Trump is welcoming the 2019 Stanley Cup champions, the St. Louis Blues, to the White House Tuesday afternoon. The NHL team defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in June to secure the title.

The event is scheduled to take place at 3:10 p.m. ET. You can watch it in the player above.

- Advertisement -

The St. Louis Blues celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019, in Boston. BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images