WCBI News Content Manager

Objective:

Streamline operations across all six television station properties while maintaining journalistic integrity, local market relevance, and efficient collaboration between corporate and local teams.

Local-Level Structure and Responsibilities

News Content Manager

Responsibilities: Oversee day-to-day newsroom operations, including content planning and assignments. Ensure market-specific coverage aligns with corporate tone and standards. Manage website and digital content, ensuring timely updates and audience engagement. Supervise news assignments and ensure reporters are covering relevant, impactful stories. Serve as the primary liaison between their station and the News Operations Manager. Provide feedback on local market needs, challenges, and opportunities.

Daily Tasks: Coordinate with newsroom staff to plan the day’s content and assignments. Manage digital content, ensuring breaking news and updates are timely. Report coverage updates and challenges to the News Operations Manager during daily check-ins. Collaborate with other News Content Managers on cross-market stories or shared resources.



Daily Workflow Plan

Morning

Local Newsroom Meeting: News Content Manager hold a morning briefing with their newsroom team.

Review story pitches, assignments, and digital content priorities.

Assign roles and set deadlines for the day. Corporate-Level Check-In: News Operations Manager hosts a Zoom or phone call with all News Content Managers.

Review: Day’s planned coverage for each property. Key issues or challenges in the field. Opportunities for collaboration on stories or shared resources. Innovations or updates from the News Operations Manager.

Adjust coverage plans as needed based on group discussions.

Throughout the Day

Content Monitoring: News Content Managers oversee local content production and digital updates. News Operations Manager periodically checks station outputs for quality and consistency.

Real-Time Updates: News Content Managers update News Operations Manager on breaking news or major developments.



End of Day

Local Newsroom Wrap-Up: News Content Managers review the day’s output with their team.

Assess wins and areas for improvement.

Plan initial assignments for the next day. Corporate-Level Debrief: News Operations Manager hosts a quick end-of-day Zoom or phone check-in.

Discuss: Day’s highlights and challenges. Feedback from News Operations Manager on coverage. Preliminary plans for the next day.



Tools and Technology

Communication Tools: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet for daily calls. Slack or similar platform for real-time communication.

Content Management System (CMS): Unified CMS for web and digital content across all properties.

Analytics and Monitoring: Tools like Chartbeat, Google Analytics, or like to track digital content performance.



Key Performance Metrics

News Content Manager: Local audience engagement and ratings. Timeliness and quality of digital content. Effective management of newsroom operations.



This workflow ensures structured collaboration, operational efficiency, and tailored coverage for each local market while maintaining a cohesive group identity.

If interested, please contact

Bert Sparks

General Manager

bsparks@wcbi.com