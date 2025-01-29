WCBI News Content Manager

Brennan Dockery,

WCBI News Content Manager

Objective:

Streamline operations across all six television station properties while maintaining journalistic integrity, local market relevance, and efficient collaboration between corporate and local teams.

Local-Level Structure and Responsibilities

News Content Manager

  • Responsibilities:
    • Oversee day-to-day newsroom operations, including content planning and assignments.
    • Ensure market-specific coverage aligns with corporate tone and standards.
    • Manage website and digital content, ensuring timely updates and audience engagement.
    • Supervise news assignments and ensure reporters are covering relevant, impactful stories.
    • Serve as the primary liaison between their station and the News Operations Manager.
    • Provide feedback on local market needs, challenges, and opportunities.
  • Daily Tasks:
    • Coordinate with newsroom staff to plan the day’s content and assignments.
    • Manage digital content, ensuring breaking news and updates are timely.
    • Report coverage updates and challenges to the News Operations Manager during daily check-ins.
    • Collaborate with other News Content Managers on cross-market stories or shared resources.

Daily Workflow Plan

Morning

  1. Local Newsroom Meeting:
    • News Content Manager hold a morning briefing with their newsroom team.
    • Review story pitches, assignments, and digital content priorities.
    • Assign roles and set deadlines for the day.
  2. Corporate-Level Check-In:
    • News Operations Manager hosts a Zoom or phone call with all News Content Managers.
    • Review:
      • Day’s planned coverage for each property.
      • Key issues or challenges in the field.
      • Opportunities for collaboration on stories or shared resources.
      • Innovations or updates from the News Operations Manager.
    • Adjust coverage plans as needed based on group discussions.

Throughout the Day

  • Content Monitoring:
    • News Content Managers oversee local content production and digital updates.
    • News Operations Manager periodically checks station outputs for quality and consistency.
  • Real-Time Updates:
    • News Content Managers update News Operations Manager on breaking news or major developments.

End of Day

  1. Local Newsroom Wrap-Up:
    • News Content Managers review the day’s output with their team.
    • Assess wins and areas for improvement.
    • Plan initial assignments for the next day.
  2. Corporate-Level Debrief:
    • News Operations Manager hosts a quick end-of-day Zoom or phone check-in.
    • Discuss:
      • Day’s highlights and challenges.
      • Feedback from News Operations Manager on coverage.
      • Preliminary plans for the next day.

Tools and Technology

  • Communication Tools:
    • Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet for daily calls.
    • Slack or similar platform for real-time communication.
  • Content Management System (CMS):
    • Unified CMS for web and digital content across all properties.
  • Analytics and Monitoring:
    • Tools like Chartbeat, Google Analytics, or like to track digital content performance.

Key Performance Metrics

  • News Content Manager:
    • Local audience engagement and ratings.
    • Timeliness and quality of digital content.
    • Effective management of newsroom operations.

This workflow ensures structured collaboration, operational efficiency, and tailored coverage for each local market while maintaining a cohesive group identity.

EOE M/F/V/D.   We utilize DMV and criminal background checks as a condition of employment.

If interested, please contact

Bert Sparks

General Manager

bsparks@wcbi.com

 

 

 

Categories: EMPLOYMENT

This content provided by:

Related