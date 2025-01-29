WCBI News Content Manager
Objective:
Streamline operations across all six television station properties while maintaining journalistic integrity, local market relevance, and efficient collaboration between corporate and local teams.
Local-Level Structure and Responsibilities
News Content Manager
- Responsibilities:
- Oversee day-to-day newsroom operations, including content planning and assignments.
- Ensure market-specific coverage aligns with corporate tone and standards.
- Manage website and digital content, ensuring timely updates and audience engagement.
- Supervise news assignments and ensure reporters are covering relevant, impactful stories.
- Serve as the primary liaison between their station and the News Operations Manager.
- Provide feedback on local market needs, challenges, and opportunities.
- Daily Tasks:
- Coordinate with newsroom staff to plan the day’s content and assignments.
- Manage digital content, ensuring breaking news and updates are timely.
- Report coverage updates and challenges to the News Operations Manager during daily check-ins.
- Collaborate with other News Content Managers on cross-market stories or shared resources.
Daily Workflow Plan
Morning
- Local Newsroom Meeting:
- News Content Manager hold a morning briefing with their newsroom team.
- Review story pitches, assignments, and digital content priorities.
- Assign roles and set deadlines for the day.
- Corporate-Level Check-In:
- News Operations Manager hosts a Zoom or phone call with all News Content Managers.
- Review:
- Day’s planned coverage for each property.
- Key issues or challenges in the field.
- Opportunities for collaboration on stories or shared resources.
- Innovations or updates from the News Operations Manager.
- Adjust coverage plans as needed based on group discussions.
Throughout the Day
- Content Monitoring:
- News Content Managers oversee local content production and digital updates.
- News Operations Manager periodically checks station outputs for quality and consistency.
- Real-Time Updates:
- News Content Managers update News Operations Manager on breaking news or major developments.
End of Day
- Local Newsroom Wrap-Up:
- News Content Managers review the day’s output with their team.
- Assess wins and areas for improvement.
- Plan initial assignments for the next day.
- Corporate-Level Debrief:
- News Operations Manager hosts a quick end-of-day Zoom or phone check-in.
- Discuss:
- Day’s highlights and challenges.
- Feedback from News Operations Manager on coverage.
- Preliminary plans for the next day.
Tools and Technology
- Communication Tools:
- Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet for daily calls.
- Slack or similar platform for real-time communication.
- Content Management System (CMS):
- Unified CMS for web and digital content across all properties.
- Analytics and Monitoring:
- Tools like Chartbeat, Google Analytics, or like to track digital content performance.
Key Performance Metrics
- News Content Manager:
- Local audience engagement and ratings.
- Timeliness and quality of digital content.
- Effective management of newsroom operations.
This workflow ensures structured collaboration, operational efficiency, and tailored coverage for each local market while maintaining a cohesive group identity.
