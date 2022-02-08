WCBI News Sunrise & MidDay Anchor (Full-Time)
WCBI is looking for a full-time WCBI News Sunrise and MidDay anchor!
This experienced journalist should be prepared to anchor at least four hours of news as well as produce. This person’s writing should draw in the viewer, whether it’s writing a tease or a breaking news story. We want this anchor to be a leader, to be creative, and to be a hard worker. A competitive, detail-oriented, creative, energetic person is who we need. This winning candidate will be active on social media and consistently engage with our audience. If you believe that you are the person we have described, contact us today to begin your journey at WCBI!
Education:
Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.
Ideal Qualifications:
Strong leadership skills, promotes teamwork, experience guiding, directing, and coaching others
Conversational/smooth delivery during anchoring
Strong broadcast and digital skills
Computer literate and able to use newsroom computer systems, editing equipment, and cameras
Work cooperatively with others on assignment
Exemplary communication skills
Exceptional news judgment and knowledge of local, regional, and world events
Requirements:
One year of anchoring experience is REQUIRED!
Live commercial television experience is a MUST!
Exceptional written communications skills using a conversational writing style
Strong editorial judgment and a proven ethical foundation
Social media savvy
Responsibilities:
Anchor weekday morning and noon newscasts, fill-in anchor on other shows, including occasional weekends.
Write and update stories and teases for the show; proofread scripts.
Engage viewers via social media on a daily basis.
Produce newscasts – to include downloading video from our news sources.
Transport field reporting equipment such as cameras and tripods.
Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad-lib when required.
Proficiency with office equipment.
Meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks.
Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.
Flexibility to work shifts, as needed.
Professional appearance and behavior.
Capability to gather information on the telephone for newscasts.
Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.
Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.
Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar, and organizational skills.
HOW TO APPLY:
Please send links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com
Send cover letter and resume to:
Joey Barnes
WCBI TV
PO Box 271
Columbus, MS 39701
We look forward to hearing from you.
Joey Barnes
News Director, WCBI-TV
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)