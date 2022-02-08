WCBI News Sunrise & MidDay Anchor (Full-Time)

WCBI is looking for a full-time WCBI News Sunrise and MidDay anchor!

This experienced journalist should be prepared to anchor at least four hours of news as well as produce. This person’s writing should draw in the viewer, whether it’s writing a tease or a breaking news story. We want this anchor to be a leader, to be creative, and to be a hard worker. A competitive, detail-oriented, creative, energetic person is who we need. This winning candidate will be active on social media and consistently engage with our audience. If you believe that you are the person we have described, contact us today to begin your journey at WCBI!

Education:

Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.

Ideal Qualifications:

Strong leadership skills, promotes teamwork, experience guiding, directing, and coaching others

Conversational/smooth delivery during anchoring

Strong broadcast and digital skills

Computer literate and able to use newsroom computer systems, editing equipment, and cameras

Work cooperatively with others on assignment

Exemplary communication skills

Exceptional news judgment and knowledge of local, regional, and world events

Requirements:

One year of anchoring experience is REQUIRED!

Live commercial television experience is a MUST!

Exceptional written communications skills using a conversational writing style

Strong editorial judgment and a proven ethical foundation

Social media savvy

Responsibilities:

Anchor weekday morning and noon newscasts, fill-in anchor on other shows, including occasional weekends.

Write and update stories and teases for the show; proofread scripts.

Engage viewers via social media on a daily basis.

Produce newscasts – to include downloading video from our news sources.

Transport field reporting equipment such as cameras and tripods.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad-lib when required.

Proficiency with office equipment.

Meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks.

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Flexibility to work shifts, as needed.

Professional appearance and behavior.

Capability to gather information on the telephone for newscasts.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar, and organizational skills.

———————————————————-

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

Send cover letter and resume to:

Joey Barnes

WCBI TV

PO Box 271

Columbus, MS 39701

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

News Director, WCBI-TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)