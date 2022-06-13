WCBI News Sunrise Producer (Full-Time)
WCBI is looking for its next WCBI News Sunrise producer!
We need a motivated and aggressive producer who is looking for fresh content and overnight breaking news. This person will be responsible for news content from 4:30 AM until 7 AM. We want a producer who will look for content that will engage our viewers, react quickly to breaking news, and be prepared to post news on our digital platforms. In the WCBI-TV market, you will experience high-impact weather events and sports coverage that could lead your newscast. We want someone that is creative and will not give viewers a repeat newscast from the night before. This person will also have a meticulous eye for small details within the newscast.
Education:
BS/BA in Journalism/Communications or equivalent background
Ideal Qualifications:
Knowledge and understanding of Adobe Premiere Pro, ENPS, and media platforms for broadcast and digital
Demonstrated news judgment and journalistic integrity
Act as a team player in a stressful job
Flexibility with respect to scheduling
Responsibilities:
Responsible for the content, overall production, craft the rundown, while managing the show in the control room
Working closely with all members of the news team
Produce news content for all station distribution platforms – broadcast and digital
Ensure breaking news information is on-air as quickly as possible
Edit video, work a flexible schedule, be able to work under heavy deadlines, make decisions in a fast-paced environment
Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar, and organizational skills.
———————————————————-
HOW TO APPLY:
Please send cover letter, resume, and links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com
Send by mail:
Joey Barnes
WCBI TV
PO Box 271
Columbus, MS 39701
We look forward to hearing from you.
Joey Barnes
News Director, WCBI-TV
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)