WCBI News Sunrise Producer (Full-Time)

WCBI is looking for its next WCBI News Sunrise producer!

We need a motivated and aggressive producer who is looking for fresh content and overnight breaking news. This person will be responsible for news content from 4:30 AM until 7 AM. We want a producer who will look for content that will engage our viewers, react quickly to breaking news, and be prepared to post news on our digital platforms. In the WCBI-TV market, you will experience high-impact weather events and sports coverage that could lead your newscast. We want someone that is creative and will not give viewers a repeat newscast from the night before. This person will also have a meticulous eye for small details within the newscast.

Education:

BS/BA in Journalism/Communications or equivalent background

Ideal Qualifications:

Knowledge and understanding of Adobe Premiere Pro, ENPS, and media platforms for broadcast and digital

Demonstrated news judgment and journalistic integrity

Act as a team player in a stressful job

Flexibility with respect to scheduling

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the content, overall production, craft the rundown, while managing the show in the control room

Working closely with all members of the news team

Produce news content for all station distribution platforms – broadcast and digital

Ensure breaking news information is on-air as quickly as possible

Edit video, work a flexible schedule, be able to work under heavy deadlines, make decisions in a fast-paced environment

Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar, and organizational skills.

———————————————————-

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send cover letter, resume, and links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

Send by mail:

Joey Barnes

WCBI TV

PO Box 271

Columbus, MS 39701

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

News Director, WCBI-TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)