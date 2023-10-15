Wear It Well held their 6th annual Pretty in Pink fundraiser for breast cancer.

Wear It Well held their 6th annual Pretty in Pink fundraiser for breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, affecting both men and women. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 of every 3 people with a cancer diagnosis have breast cancer.

For 6 years, the Pretty in Pink fundraiser has been raising awareness and money for cancer survivors. Wear it Well founder Katina Davis said the funds raised go towards helping those fighting breast cancer.

“Those funds go right back into the community to cover mammograms, screenings, it could be a host of things that maybe fell through the cracks that your insurance may not cover and that you may not have the funds to cover.”

They also use the funds on little pick-me-ups like flowers and care boxes for patients and survivors.

During the fundraiser, survivors and their family members share their stories. They also have entertainment with the highlight being the “Walk in her Shoes,” where men volunteer to walk the pink carpet in heels.

Davis began the Wear It Well organization after a family member faced a cancer fight of her own.

“Twenty years ago, my first cousin was diagnosed with breast cancer. so twenty years ago, I became an advocate for cancer survivors and for those who are in the fight for their life against cancer.”

Davis’s group works year-round, with Pretty in Pink being one of its largest events yearly. Davis saw a need in her community and is working to help those around her.

“Unfortunately, there are so many people that keep being diagnosed and do not have the resources that they need and that is where we come in to bridge that gap.”

You can donate to the Wear It Well Foundation here.

