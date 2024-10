West Point bus crash reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A missed school bus set off what investigators said was a chain reaction.

It happened in Clay County on October 21. A student missed his bus and tried to flag down the driver.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the driver of the bus stopped, reversed the bus and apparently backed into a car on the road behind the bus.

No one was injured in the accident.

