WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police need your help finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Harlee Salmon is approximately 5’7 and weighs 120 pounds.

She has maroon or purple hair and was last seen wearing a green bass pro hoodie and ripped blue jeans.

Salmon may be traveling in a maroon dodge charge.

If you have any information please call the West Point police department.