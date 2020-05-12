West Point tattoo parlor adapting to new COVID-19 guidelines as business reopens

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – As businesses in Mississippi have continued to reopen, the tattoo industry will have a new way of communicating with customers.

Customers must also follow a new protocol before receiving their tattoo.

Its been a challenging time for Robbie Coon in recent months.

COVID-19 forced his tattoo shop to close for an extended period of time, leaving him with a feeling of uncertainty on if his shop could bounce back.

“I felt singled out,” he said.

Coon adds that being forced to close up shop made him feel voiceless.

“Even though we go through tremendous training and stuff to make sure that we have everything up to standard and sometimes non-standards,” he said. “It felt like all of a sudden we didn’t count, we had no voice, no nothing.”

But on Friday, that all changed.

Governor Tate Reeves announced that businesses like tattoo shops can reopen, but must follow all strict health guidelines.

One of the new requirements when coming into a tattoo shop, is making sure your temperature is checked, and also your hands are washed.

“For the time being we can’t allow any public to come through the open doors,” said Coon. “We have to keep the door closed. We have to take appointments and once you come for your appointment time, you have to knock on the door. We have to guide you through some kind of, almost like a dam. Where you go through different stages and we have to take your temperature, ask you some personal questions about your health and stuff.”

Before you book an appointment — make sure you’re aware of all safety measures provided by your respective tattoo shop.