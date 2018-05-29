What to know about “The Road to Omaha”

On Monday, the selection committee announced the field of 64 for the 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. Before we unveil the bracket, let’s run down a few of the essentials…

The field includes 31 automatic bids via conference championships and 33 at-large entrants. The first round of play is known as the regional, and it’s a round-robin, double-elimination format. Each of the top 16 overall seeds hosts its respective regional, when possible.

The winner of each regional advances to the super regional. The super regional is a best-of-three series format.

The winner of each super regional — eight teams in all — advances to the College World Series in Omaha.

The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, it’s a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

The field of 64 also includes eight national national seeds, which you may consider the pre-tourney favorites to reach Omaha. Here they are, ranked in order …

Florida Stanford Oregon State Ole Miss Arkansas North Carolina Florida State Georgia

If a national seed wins its region, then it hosts the super regional. Otherwise, the sites of the super regionals will be announced after the regional round concludes.)

Now here are the matchups for all 16 regionals (each region is seeded one through four) …

ATHENS REGIONAL

Georgia Duke Troy Campbell

AUSTIN REGIONAL

Texas Indiana Texas A&M Texas Southern

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

North Carolina Purdue Houston North Carolina A&T

CLEMSON REGIONAL

Clemson Vanderbilt St. John’s Morehead State

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

Oregon State LSU San Diego State Northwestern State

CONWAY REGIONAL

Coastal Carolina UConn Washington LIU-Brooklyn

DELAND REGIONAL

Stetson South Florida Oklahoma State Hartford

FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL

Arkansas Southern Mississippi Dallas Baptist Oral Roberts

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

Florida Jacksonville Florida Atlantic Columbia

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

East Carolina South Carolina Ohio State UNC-Wilmington

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

Texas Tech Louisville Kent State New Mexico State

MINNEAPOLIS REGIONAL

Minnesota UCLA Gonzaga Canisius

OXFORD REGIONAL

Ole Miss Tennessee Tech Missouri State St. Louis

RALEIGH REGIONAL

NC State Auburn Northeastern Army

STANFORD REGIONAL

Stanford Baylor Cal State Fullerton Wright State

TALLAHASSEE REGIONAL

Florida State Mississippi State Oklahoma Samford

And here’s a link to NCAA.com’s interactive bracket, which includes region-to-region pairings.

Now for some dates to know…

Regional play gets underway on Friday, June 1 and runs through Monday, June 4.

The Super Regionals will run from from June 8 through June 11.

The College World Series in Omaha will begin on June 16 and last until June 26 or 27.

Now let’s light this candle.