Why Lane Kiffin is glad Ole Miss football fans are upset after loss vs. LSU

Ole Miss football suffered its second loss of the season in overtime to LSU in Death Valley on Saturday.

The Rebels led the entire game until the Tigers tied things up with 27 seconds left in the contest. LSU won the game 29-26 in overtime.

Head coach Lane Kiffin expressed his frustration again Monday at his weekly press conference. Then, 20 minutes after it ended, he returned to the podium to give one more statement.

“I’m glad that our fans are upset. I’m glad our fans feel like us,” Kiffin said. “I’m glad that we’ve created a new expectation that we’re supposed to go into LSU and win.”