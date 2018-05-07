Winston County Murder Trial Underway

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial is underway in Winston County, for a man accused of killing a woman last year.

Jury selection began Monday morning, in the trial of Kevin Ladexter Carter.

- Advertisement -

Back in February of 2017, Carter was arrested and charged, for allegedly shooting and killing Angela Collier, 39.

The incident happened near Noxapater.

Carter eventually surrendered to a Leake County deputy, after a nearly week-long manhunt.

State prosecutors plan to call at least three witnesses, and expect a speedy trial.