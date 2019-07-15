Woman doing “advanced parachute maneuver” killed while skydiving

5 tips to better navigate Amazon Prime Day
Trying to make sense of Prime Day’s 1 million on-sale items may seem mind-boggling, but here’s what the experts say
- Advertisement -
2H ago
Beware these scams on Amazon Prime Day
The two-day shopping event is likely to bring out scammers in search of your dollars and data
18H ago
The seamstresses who helped put a man on the moon
When NASA needed a lunar spacesuit for the Apollo astronauts, they turned to the experts – the women who sewed girdles and bras for Playtex
Jul 14
To the Moon! A chronicle of mankind’s greatest adventure
Jeffrey Kluger, editor-at-large at Time magazine, recounts the Apollo 11 mission, and the human landmark of landing men on the lunar surface
Jul 14
Almanac: Measuring tape
On July 14, 1868, Alvin Fellows patented his “new and useful improvement in spring measuring tapes”
Jul 14