Woman doing “advanced parachute maneuver” killed while skydiving

By
CBS News
-
0

5 tips to better navigate Amazon Prime Day

Trying to make sense of Prime Day’s 1 million on-sale items may seem mind-boggling, but here’s what the experts say

- Advertisement -

2H ago

Beware these scams on Amazon Prime Day

The two-day shopping event is likely to bring out scammers in search of your dollars and data

18H ago

The seamstresses who helped put a man on the moon

When NASA needed a lunar spacesuit for the Apollo astronauts, they turned to the experts – the women who sewed girdles and bras for Playtex

Jul 14

To the Moon! A chronicle of mankind’s greatest adventure

Jeffrey Kluger, editor-at-large at Time magazine, recounts the Apollo 11 mission, and the human landmark of landing men on the lunar surface

Jul 14

Almanac: Measuring tape

On July 14, 1868, Alvin Fellows patented his “new and useful improvement in spring measuring tapes”

Jul 14

Report a Typo
SHARE