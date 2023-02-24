Woman in Oxford charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Oxford is facing charges in connection with a domestic case.
42-year-old Lauren Graves was arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.
Oxford police officers responded to a house on Pinecrest Drive Thursday morning.
They found a man with what they said was a life-threatening puncture wound.
He is being treated at a regional hospital.
Bond for Graves was set at $25,000.
