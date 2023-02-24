Woman in Oxford charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Oxford is facing charges in connection with a domestic case.

42-year-old Lauren Graves was arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Oxford police officers responded to a house on Pinecrest Drive Thursday morning.

They found a man with what they said was a life-threatening puncture wound.

He is being treated at a regional hospital.

Bond for Graves was set at $25,000.

