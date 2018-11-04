Wounded Warrior Motorcycle Ride

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of veterans and their supporters gathered Saturday morning to raise awareness and money for a local veteran’s charity.

They were participating in the Disabled American Veterans Motorcycle Ride.

The D.A.V. ride began at Johnny’s Lounge on Highway 45 just outside Caledonia.

The motorcycle ride is a ride that loops through Aberdeen, West Point, and back to Columbus.

The ride ends at the Disabled American Veterans building on Jesse Lyons Round in Lowndes County.

About 60 motorcyclists were donated to “the local chapter six” to take part in the ride.

All proceeds from Saturday’s ride go to assist homeless veterans and wounded warriors living Lowndes county.

Last year, the local chapter six raised $6,000 for the disabled veterans living in Columbus and Lowndes county.