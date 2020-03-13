WPCSD: Students, staff to self quarantine who traveled internationally or went on cruise

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District has announced steps to protect staff, students, and families amid coronavirus concerns.

We are asking any students or employees who have traveled on a cruise ship or out of the country, quarantine themselves for 14 days before returning to school. Students or employees who will not be ret urning to school for 14 days for this reason are asked to notify their school and/or supervisor immediately

Canceling all out of state travel for students and employees until further notice;

Limiting assemblies and large group gatherings, including field trips which will be evaluated on a case by case basis

Limiting visitors to school campuses until further notice.

Schools will be adding hand sanitizer in the hallways. , Desks, doorknobs, light switches, and other classroom surfaces will be routinely disinfected. WPCSD will be following guidance from MHSAA about athletic programs, and following guidance from Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Department of Education.

At this time, public health officials have not recommended school closure. Classes will resume on Monday, March 16 unless otherwise noted. The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is of utmost importance.

We encourage our students and staff to be mindful of key preventive measures:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.

Stay home if you are sick. Students need to be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to class after any illness.

Cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth- germs spread this way.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Our school district will continue to monitor the situation and take guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.