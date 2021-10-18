2 charged with embezzlement from volunteer fire department

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor says two people are accused of taking money from a volunteer fire department. Mark Hanna is a former chief of Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County. Linda Mannon is a former secretary there. Auditor Shad White says both have been indicted on embezzlement charges. His office is demanding repayment of money they are accused of taking. Hanna is accused of using department money to buy farm and lawn equipment for himself, and to make a payment on his house. Mannon is accused of writing checks to herself. The county jail docket did not list an attorney for either.