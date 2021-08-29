AREA CLOSINGS
CLOSING AND DELAYS – 01/22/2026
The following is a running list of any schools, offices, or businesses that have reported changes to their regular operating hours due to the threat of inclement weather. We will keep updating as we become aware of more closing reports in the area.
Schools and Universities:
- Mississippi University for Women: CLOSED Friday, January 23 at 10 p.m. and will resume normal operations Tuesday, January 27 at 8 a.m. Face-to-face classes will be canceled on Monday, January 26.
Businesses, Clinics, and Organizations:
- Golden Horn Fine Steaks and Seafood: CLOSED Saturday, January 24, due to inclement winter weather.
- North Mississippi Health Services:
- Webster Urgent Care:
- Mathiston, Houston, and Caledonia: CLOSED Saturday, January 24 – Monday, January 26. OPENS on Tuesday, January 27, at 12 pm.
Daycares: