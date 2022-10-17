Sections
News
2022 Election Coverage (Midterms)
Crime
Local News
National/World News
MidMorning with Aundrea
Sunrise & Midday Guests
WCBI Sunrise Saturday
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
EndZone 2022
HBCU Sports – SWAC Schedule
Top 5 Plays of the Week 2022
2022 High School Football Tour
Weather
Latest Forecast
Accuweather Forecast
Interactive Radar & Alerts
Severe Weather Center
WCBI Fur-Cast
Area Closings
Local River Forecast
WCBI Weather Radios
Weather Whys
Weather Safety Information
ALFA Skycam Network
Contests
Premier Family Practice “Holiday Ready” Sweepstakes
Morning Break Breakfast Quiz!
Teacher of the Month
2022 Viewer’s Choice Awards
WCBI Contests – Rules, Privacy, and Service
FEATURES
Community
Local Events
Holiday Shopping with WCBI 2022
Holiday Shopping with WCBI
Pets Without Partners
WCBI Experts
WCBI Medical Expert
Hosford Legal Line
WCBI CW4 Health Experts
Find A Job
Deals
Click & Save Coupons!
Holiday Deals
CHANNELS
CBSN Livefeed
My MS
CW4
Defy TV
True Crime Network
WCBI – LP
What’s On
ABOUT US
About WCBI-TV
Contact Us
Employment
FCC Reports
Intern With Us
Meet the WCBI Team
Mobile App
WCBI – On-Air Guest Rules
ADVERTISE
Broadcast & Digital
Outdoor Media
Video Services of WCBI
WCBI live
About
Connect With Us
Home - WCBI TV | Your News Leader
Search
News
2022 Election Coverage (Midterms)
Crime
Local News
National/World News
MidMorning with Aundrea
Sunrise & Midday Guests
WCBI Sunrise Saturday
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
EndZone 2022
HBCU Sports – SWAC Schedule
Top 5 Plays of the Week 2022
2022 High School Football Tour
Weather
Latest Forecast
Accuweather Forecast
Interactive Radar & Alerts
Severe Weather Center
WCBI Fur-Cast
Area Closings
Local River Forecast
WCBI Weather Radios
Weather Whys
Weather Safety Information
ALFA Skycam Network
Contests
Premier Family Practice “Holiday Ready” Sweepstakes
Morning Break Breakfast Quiz!
Teacher of the Month
2022 Viewer’s Choice Awards
WCBI Contests – Rules, Privacy, and Service
FEATURES
Community
Local Events
Holiday Shopping with WCBI 2022
Holiday Shopping with WCBI
Pets Without Partners
WCBI Experts
WCBI Medical Expert
Hosford Legal Line
WCBI CW4 Health Experts
Find A Job
Deals
Click & Save Coupons!
Holiday Deals
CHANNELS
CBSN Livefeed
My MS
CW4
Defy TV
True Crime Network
WCBI – LP
What’s On
ABOUT US
About WCBI-TV
Contact Us
Employment
FCC Reports
Intern With Us
Meet the WCBI Team
Mobile App
WCBI – On-Air Guest Rules
ADVERTISE
Broadcast & Digital
Outdoor Media
Video Services of WCBI
WCBI live
Advertisement
Most Read
Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man
November 2, 2022
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
November 1, 2022
Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation
November 2, 2022
Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized
November 1, 2022
Close
Share
Toggle Fullscreen
Zoom in/out
Previous
Next