A man faces a murder charge for a shooting that left another man dead in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a Eupora homicide will be staying in jail for the time being.

Jessie Lamar Sudduth was arrested on Monday near Weir. He faces a murder charge in Eupora for a shooting that left one man dead last Friday.

He also faces a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond was set at $50,000 for the weapon possession charge; however, a judge denied bond to Sudduth on the Murder charge.

He is being held in the Choctaw County Jail.

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