ALEA Announces Lifesaving and Distinguished Service Awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor is

pleased to announce the recipients of the Agency’s Lifesaving and Distinguished Service Awards

for outstanding professionalism and skills displayed through a heroic act that preserved the life

of another.

Secretary Taylor said, “We are truly grateful to have such dedicated and courageous Troopers, as

well as Special Agents, who exemplify the Agency’s mission while providing protection and

applying the appropriate action and training to assist every individual in what may seem like

their darkest hour.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary Taylor presented the awards to eight individuals, two

within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division and six assigned to ALEA’s State Bureau of

Investigation (SBI), during a closed ceremony held at ALEA Headquarters for the family and

colleagues of the recipients. The event highlighted remarkable stories detailed by Department of

Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Jimmy Helms and SBI Director Chris Inabinett.

Senior Trooper Gabriel Gilbert, assigned to ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, received the

Lifesaving Award for his quick thinking and decision-making, which resulted in preserving the

life of a citizen.

On May 11, Sr. Trooper Gilbert was patrolling Interstate 459 in Jefferson County when he

discovered an individual who was parked on the side of the road and was unresponsive inside

their vehicle. After assessing the situation, Sr. Trooper Gilbert suspected a narcotics overdose

and immediately administered Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

He then called for additional medical services to further assist the individual.

Now retired, Senior Trooper John Vincent received the Distinguished Service Award for his

extraordinary heroism and actions above the call of duty, and at the risk of his own life. On May

18, Sr. Trooper Vincent responded to a high-speed pursuit involving officers from multiple local

agencies and a suspect wanted for murder. The suspect stole a vehicle and was using it to strike

law enforcement vehicles while firing at officers. Ultimately, the suspect’s vehicle was disabled,

which resulted in the individual exiting and holding an innocent citizen at gunpoint. Sr. Trooper

Vincent gave the suspect several verbal commands, but the suspect refused to release his weapon

and pointed the firearm at Sr. Trooper Vincent. With no other option, Sr. Trooper Vincent

discharged his weapon to stop the suspect and then immediately requested medical services to

provide assistance.

In addition to the awards received by Troopers, SBI Special Agents along with officers from

local agencies, who are also assigned to ALEA’s SBI Task Force, were each presented with a

Lifesaving Award for their ceaseless efforts and heroic actions in preserving the life of an

individual who was arrested during a large-scale drug trafficking investigation in Jefferson

County that occurred July 28. While being transported to the jail, the suspect collapsed and

began to experience a medical emergency. Lieutenant Paul Hayes, Special Agent Senior Robert

Bailey and Task Force Officers Nick Burnett, Jon Gossett, Dustin Gray and Marcel Walker

immediately worked together to assess the situation, provide medical aide and request

paramedics. Officers quickly determined the suspect was suffering from a narcotics overdose and

administered Narcan, saving the suspect’s life before medical assistance arrived.

“While we have all continued to face the challenges and adjust to the changes caused by the

deadly pandemic and its variants in 2021, one element has remained constant in the era of the

coronavirus: the dedication and commitment of our law enforcement officers. They have

continued to answer the call, perform extraordinary tasks, and go above and beyond the call of

duty,” Secretary Taylor said. “I am proud to recognize these individuals within our Agency who

continuously display the level of courage and commitment that epitomizes American law

enforcement.”