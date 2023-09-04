Amory’s Braden Maranto commits to Southern Miss baseball 5 hours ago Grace Ybarra, https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1693796163-4cd121ba5f11e77af218de5e30654c929e79b462_fl9-720p.mp4 Amory junior shortstop Braden Maranto announced his commitment to Southern Miss baseball Saturday. Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Southern Mississippi! Go Eagles!! #SMTTT 🦅@SouthernMissBSB @EasleyBaseballC @AmoryBaseball pic.twitter.com/UXEddqrTrT — Braden Maranto (@BradenMaranto) September 2, 2023 Categories: High School Sports, Local Sports, Sports FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin