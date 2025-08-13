Billy Joel closing beloved New York motorcycle shop after brain disorder diagnosis

NEW YORK (AP) – According to Associated Press, Billy Joel’s beloved Long Island motorcycle shop is closing down after nearly 15 years of offering fans a free peek at his personal collection of dozens of bikes.

The music icon will be shuttering 20th Century Cycles in Oyster Bay, New York, in late September and auctioning off his collection later this year because of a brain disorder he has been diagnosed with, according to a spokesperson, Claire Mercuri.

In May, Joel announced that he was canceling upcoming concerts after learning he had Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a fluid buildup in his brain that can affect thinking, concentrating, memory, movement, and more, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The 76-year-old singer, composer, and pianist was having trouble with his balance but otherwise felt good, he said in an interview last month on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

Joel, who grew up in nearby Hicksville, opened 20th Century Cycles in late 2010 as a place to maintain and repair his motorcycles, restore and customize ones he bought, and showcase his collection for the public at no charge.

