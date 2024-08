Blake Shapen using low expectations as motivation

Mississippi State football had one of its worst seasons in recent memory in 2023. The Bulldogs have cleaned house with a new coaching staff and a new quarterback but will still have to work to gain respect.

Mississippi State is predicted to finish 15th in the SEC this season, only above Vanderbilt. Blake Shapen will be the first to say that the preseason rankings do not matter but he’s still using it as motivation.