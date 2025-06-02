BREAKING: Mississippi State hires Brian O’Connor as head baseball coach

The Former Virginia head coach has made seven College World Series Appearances

STARKVILLE, MS (WCBI)- Just over an hour after Mississippi State lost to Florida State to knock them out of the NCAA Tournament, the program made a move that should change the program forever.

The team announced the hiring of former Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor as the next head baseball coach. O’Connor immediately becomes one of the most successful coaches to come into the program as he brings in over 20 years of winning experience.

O’Connor won the 2015 College World Series with Virginia and has taken the Cavaliers back to Omaha seven times during his tenure. He has also led his team to five 50+ win seasons and became the second-fastest coach in ACC history to reach 500 career wins.

“Brian O’Connor is one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in college baseball,” Athletic Director Zac Selmon said in the official press release. “He’s a national champion, a Hall of Famer, and a proven leader with a track record of building a championship-caliber program. Mississippi State is built to win at the highest level, and Coach O’Connor knows what that takes. From elite player development to consistent success on the national stage, his résumé speaks for itself. He understands the standard here and embraces the opportunity to elevate it even further. This is a defining moment for Mississippi State Baseball and a powerful step forward for our program, our players and our fans.”

O’Connor will be introduced to the public on Thursday, June 5th at 7 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field. The longtime Virginia head coach had been with the program since 2004 but will begin a new chapter in his coaching career next spring.

“Mississippi State represents everything I love about college baseball — tradition, passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” O’Connor said. “I’ve coached against this program and followed it closely for years. The atmosphere at Dudy Noble Field is nationally recognized as the best in the sport. I’m incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead a program with this kind of legacy and fan base. Mississippi State has set the standard in college baseball, and I can’t wait to get to work, build relationships and compete for championships in Starkville.”