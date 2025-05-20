Bulldogs’ Sacco selected as First Team All-American

Just the sixth Bulldog to receive first-team honors in program history

STARKVILLE, MS (WCBI)- It was a heartbreaking finish to a spectacular season for Mississippi State Softball over the weekend, who lost to Texas Tech on Sunday to end their season. But now that the season is over, the postseason recognition has started to come in.

Mississippi State’s Sierra Sacco was named a First Team All-American by Softball America on Tuesday. She becomes just the sixth Bulldogs player ever to receive first-team honors in program history.

Sacco enjoyed a career season in 2025, finishing the season with a batting average of .450 and leading the team in both home runs (11) and stolen bases (16). She was also one of 12 Mississippi State players to be drafted to play professional softball this summer.