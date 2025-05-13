Bulldogs’ Siary named SEC Pitcher of the week

The junior posted a career-high 15 strikeouts in game two against Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, MS (WCBI)- It has been quite a few days for the Bulldogs’ Evan Siary.

The junior right-handed pitcher posted the best game of his career Friday night, striking out 15 Rebels in eight innings with zero walks en route to Mississippi State’s 4-1 win in game two against No. 24 Ole Miss. His efforts led the Bulldogs to force a game three, which ultimately Mississippi State would win to clinch the series victory.

“It’s such a special outing,” Interim head coach Justin Parker said. “He’s probably our hardest worker. It was his game, I wasn’t taking him out. I was just checking his pulse and giving him a chance to take a breather. But I knew how the crowd would react to that and I felt like that got him over the hump and through the 8th.”

Siary’s previous career best came in April against Florida. He had struck out six Gators in the game two loss, but easily passed his previous best in just a few innings against the Rebels.

“It was a surreal moment when he [Justin Parker] said ‘It’s your ballgame,'” Siary said. “The fans got really loud there. It was a surreal moment, something special for sure.”