Caledonia football’s young team ready for Amory in GOTW

Caledonia is set to host Amory in our EndZone Game of the Week. The Cavaliers are 1-1 heading into the game. Caledonia fell just short to Nettleton in week one but pulled off the upset over Itawamba in week two.

Caledonia head coach Michael Kelly has a young squad this year. He said up to 22 underclassmen see the field every Friday night.

“It’s a joke we have around here,” Kelly said. “A lot of kids, I don’t know if they’re shaving yet or if they can drive, but our football program is not going to take a backseat because of our youth.”