CHAMPION: McKellar brings home West Point’s first swimming state title

The Green Wave senior won both the 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle

WEST POINT, MS (WCBI)- The West Point trophy case has become even more crowded.

Senior Caston McKellar made history as he became the first Green Wave swimmer to win a state title. McKellar also didn’t just win one title; he brought home two.

“It felt great,” McKellar said. “I feel like all the years that I swam and all that hard work finally paid off.”

McKellar won both the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle, showcasing his speed but also endurance to win both events. Swimming has always played a big role in his life, but he attributes much of his success to the strong support group around him.

“Everybody supported me. We did a walk-through of the younger schools, and all the kids were cheering. Had a bunch of people from my church text me the morning of, wish me luck. It was great. Everybody’s just been congratulating me — all the teachers, everybody at my church, and everybody I see.”