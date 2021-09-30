Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is trying to avert one crisis while staving off another. The Senate is poised to approve legislation that would keep the federal government running into early December. The House is expected to approve the measure after the Senate does, and that would prevent a partial government shutdown when the new budget year begins Friday. Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government’s borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that if the debt limit isn’t raised by Oct. 18, the United State probably will face a financial crisis and economic recession.