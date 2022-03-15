Contact Helpline Comprehensive Training Class

COLUMBUS, Miss. (Press Release) – CONTACT HELPLINE will offer comprehensive crisis training classes, featuring skilled professionals as guest presenters on 3 consecutive Saturdays, March 26, April 2, and April 9, 2022.

Topics covered in the classes will include Active Listening Skills, Substance Abuse, Death & Grief, Rape, & Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Suicide Prevention & Crisis Intervention, Mental Illness & Depression, the Elderly & Reassurance, and Frequent Callers.

CONTACT HELPLINE‘s mission is to provide telephone crisis intervention and to help people from breaking point to turning point. CONTACT also serves as an initial point of contact to the entire range of available community resources.

Interested participants are encouraged to contact the business office or submit a message via the website or to jan@helplinems.org to request more information. The classes will be limited in size due to CDC guideline restrictions. “I hope people will respond in a timely fashion as seating is limited. Selected applicants will be given more details in advance of the event,” said Jan Manning, Volunteer Coordinator.loc

According to Executive Director Katrina Sunivelle, Contact Helpline has hosted similar training classes annually or semi-annually for more than 45 years. She added that these crisis training classes are beneficial for first responders, those studying or working in related mental health fields, and people interested in volunteering with CONTACT HELPLINE.

Certificates for completing training will be given for 15 hours of community service. Additional training for volunteers who wish to assist CONTACT HELPLINE will be scheduled on an individual basis.

“The crisis training classes I took with CONTACT HELPLINE have aided me immeasurably over the years as a high school teacher,” a Lowndes County School District staff member said recently.