Deadly New York helicopter crash in Hudson River last year most likely caused by bird strike, NTSB says

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that a bird strike most likely caused the helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed six people near New York City last year, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday.

The NTSB found bird remains in the wreckage of the Bell 206L-4 helicopter and the surrounding area.

A family of five from Spain, including three children, and the pilot died in the April 2025 crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X