Delta State University’s newest president officially started June 1

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Delta State University’s newest president is officially on the job.

Dr. Daniel J. Ennis took over the reins in Cleveland on June 1.

Ennis comes to DSU from Coastal Carolina University, where he most recently served as provost.

Ennis has said that he plans on getting the lay of the land before making any major policy decisions and that he plans on getting input from all stakeholders before taking any course of action.

Ennis is taking over from Butch Caston, who has served as interim President since the IHL removed William LaForge last Summer.

