Digital Operations Specialist (DOS)
WCBI and ChartLocal are looking for a new Digital Operations Specialist!
The Digital Operations Specialist (DOS) is a critical element in the success of the TV Station’s digital business. Essentially serving as a ‘project manager’, this person works with internal departments, various vendor partners, and an array of marketing tools to fulfill client or TV Station deliverables on time and on budget. Ultimately, this person is responsible for making sure the deliverables meet and/or exceed client expectations after the sale.
The Digital Operations Specialist must be an extremely well-organized, independent, skilled, enthusiastic, positive, and resourceful individual with a keen aptitude for creative problem-solving.
Education:
College degree or equivalent experience required.
Qualifications:
Experience and working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint
Experience with Adobe Photoshop
Knowledge of various social media platforms
Customer relations management
Excellent graphic design skills
Job Responsibilities:
Pre-Sale Support
After a Sale Support
Client Onboarding
Creative and Content Development
Account Management
Reporting
Business Reconnaissance
Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar, and organizational skills.
———————————————————-
HOW TO APPLY:
Please send your cover letter, resume, and all links to rhurt@chartlocal.com
Send by mail:
Rachel Hurt
WCBI TV
PO Box 271
Columbus, MS 39701
We look forward to hearing from you!
Rachel Hurt
Digital Sales Manager, ChartLocal
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)