Digital Operations Specialist (DOS)

WCBI and ChartLocal are looking for a new Digital Operations Specialist!

The Digital Operations Specialist (DOS) is a critical element in the success of the TV Station’s digital business. Essentially serving as a ‘project manager’, this person works with internal departments, various vendor partners, and an array of marketing tools to fulfill client or TV Station deliverables on time and on budget. Ultimately, this person is responsible for making sure the deliverables meet and/or exceed client expectations after the sale.

The Digital Operations Specialist must be an extremely well-organized, independent, skilled, enthusiastic, positive, and resourceful individual with a keen aptitude for creative problem-solving.

Education:

College degree or equivalent experience required.

Qualifications:

Experience and working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint

Experience with Adobe Photoshop

Knowledge of various social media platforms

Customer relations management

Excellent graphic design skills

Job Responsibilities:

Pre-Sale Support

After a Sale Support

Client Onboarding

Creative and Content Development

Account Management

Reporting

Business Reconnaissance

Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar, and organizational skills.

———————————————————-

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send your cover letter, resume, and all links to rhurt@chartlocal.com

Send by mail:

Rachel Hurt

WCBI TV

PO Box 271

Columbus, MS 39701

We look forward to hearing from you!

Rachel Hurt

Digital Sales Manager, ChartLocal

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

VIEW PRINTABLE DOCUMENT