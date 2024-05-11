East Union softball headed back to 2A state championship

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) — East Union softball defeated Union 10-0 in game three of the 2A north half championship Saturday.

The Urchins are headed back to Hattiesburg to defend their 2023 state championship.

East Union will face Pisgah in the 2A state title game. Game one will be at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, game two is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and game three will be Saturday, if needed. The games will be played at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.