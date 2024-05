East Webster baseball tops Mooreville in Game 1 of 3A semifinals

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster baseball defeated Mooreville 11-5 on Friday in Game 1 of the 3A north half championship.

Kouper Shook ignited the Wolverines’ offense in the second inning with a solo shot to put East Webster up 2-0.

The two teams will play game two at 7 p.m. Saturday at East Webster.