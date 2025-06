EXCLUSIVE: Michael La Sasso sits down one-on-one with WCBI-TV

The 2025 Men's Golf Individual National Champion caught up with our Carlo Barone

OXFORD, MS (WCBI)- Our Carlo Barone sat down with Ole Miss junior golfer Michael La Sasso to discuss his life-changing victory, sea urchin injury, historic team success, and his transfer to Ole Miss. Check out the full interview below: