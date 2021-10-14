FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

(AP) – A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster shots for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a lower-dose booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups. Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand. The FDA panel will discuss booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday. Final decisions are expected next week. U.S. officials stress that the priority is to get shots to the 66 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible.